WNBA All-Star & Wizards vs. Suns GameThread

The WNBA All-Star Game is today at 1 p.m. ET on ABC or WJLA-TV in Chicago. Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins will be on Team Wilson and play as a reserve. There will be some quirks in this year’s game, such as a 20 second shot clock and four point shot, so it will be interesting to see how that works in an exhibition contest.

Yesterday, Atkins was the three point contest runner up to Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley.

After, the game is over, the Washington Wizards will play the Phoenix Suns at 5:30 p.m. ET or so on NBA TV. Yesterday, the Wizards lost to the Pistons in their Summer League debut.

Other NBA Summer League games are on too, but they won’t start until 3 p.m. ET, or roughly around the time that the WNBA All-Star Game ends.

I know I’m going to get criticism by some people simply for mentioning Ariel and her team’s name. So I’ll address these people now:

I am shoving down the WNBA All-Star Game down your throat? Hell yeah! Who should you blame? Adam Silver and Cathy Engelbert. Either way, it’s not like the Wizards or the NBA are playing at the same time. I’m watching both games, full stop.

Go Ariel and go Wizards!