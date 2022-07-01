Point guard Raul Neto has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Free agent guard Raul Neto is signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

The deal is expected to be for one season at the veteran minimum.

Neto averaged 7.5 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Wizards in the 2021-22 season in 70 appearances. He played two seasons for Washington, primarily as a backup point guard.

In Cleveland, Neto will likely be in a similar role, considering that Ricky Rubio has re-signed with them for three years. Assuming Rubio is healthy all next season, Neto will also have a bigger chance to make the postseason. The Cavaliers were 44-38 in the 2021-22 regular season and would have made the NBA Playoffs in a pre play-in round era. The Wizards on the other hand missed the postseason entirely.

For the Wizards, Neto’s departure hurts a bit. Neto is not an All-Star caliber player but still capable to start for stretches in a pinch. He made 19 starts last season.

Let us know your thoughts of the move in the comments below.