NBA Free Agency 2022: Day 2 Open Thread

The first day of NBA Free Agency has passed and the Washington Wizards have made these moves:
- They signed Deion Wright
- They announced their intent to re-sign Bradley Beal. That’s going to be for the supermax.
There is another piece of news some folks want to put to light. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has reportedly demanded a trade. He is going to want a trade to a team that is a championship contender right now or would become one upon his arrival.
The Wizards are neither, so in New York City fashion (NSFW), here’s how we should treat the #KD2DC 2022 narrative:
Alright, enjoy your Fridays and Day 2 of free agency!
