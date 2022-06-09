Game Info

When: Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch: Bally Sports North, Monumental Sports Network, NBA TV Canada

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out)

Lynx: Sylvia Fowles (Knee, Out); Moriah Jefferson (left quadriceps strain, probable); Damiris Dantas (Lisfranc injury, probable)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will face the Minnesota Lynx for the second time this regular season on Friday on the road. In their first match up on May 8, it resulted in a 78-66 win for the Mystics. In that game, all of Washington’s starters scored in double-figures. Ariel Atkins led with 20 points and Natasha Cloud followed with 19 first half points. Rookie Shakira Austin took advantage of her first career-start, finishing the night with a double-double. She put up 13 points and 10 boards. The Lynx struggled shooting in the first half, shooting 22.6% in the first half. In fact, they scored just 4 point in the entire second quarter.

Elena Delle Donne has not played in a game against the Lynx this season and will not suit up in Friday’s game, which was a “planned rest day”, according to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post.

Small update on Elena Delle Donne. Officially out vs the Lynx tomorrow, but that has been a planned rest day. As of now, still scheduled to play against the Mercury on Sunday. But haven’t gotten additional details about the back tightness, so we’ll see if anything changes. #wnba — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) June 9, 2022

The Lynx will be without Sylvia Fowles, who is dealing with a cartilage injury in her right knee, the team announced Thursday. Fowles, who is retiring at the end of this season will be out indefinitely. Her absence is a huge loss to the team as she is leading in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks.

The Mystics are coming off a win against the Sky and will look to take advantage of the Lynx, who are coming off an ugly 88-69 loss to the New York Liberty.