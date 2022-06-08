Admittedly, a WNBA game scheduled to overlap with the NBA Finals Game 3 is not going to be a rating smash, so here is the game recap for those of you who were busy watching the Finals (and I personally look forward to Kevin Broom’s recaps on those) or just doing something else.

The Washington Mystics hosted the Chicago Sky for the third time this season after the two teams faced each other quite recently: in fact, the Sky beat the Mystics on May 22 and this past Sunday.

There seemed to be some hope to start the game as Elena Delle Donne who did not suit up in the most recent loss, was available to play. Her impact nevertheless was marginal as she only logged seven minutes and two points in those minutes, and then left due to a sore back.

Elena Delle Donne is questionable to return with lower back tightness.

Anything to do with her back is a scary thing.#WNBA — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) June 9, 2022

At the end, with the score tied at 82 apiece after a gritty three-point play (the old fashioned way) by Candance Parker, and with six seconds left it came down to Natasha Cloud draining two huge free throws.

It didn’t have to be that close though, as the Mystics already opened a 57-42 lead in the third quarter. But a dry spell in the fourth quarter and the grit of Candance Parker made a game. Parker even had a shot at sending the game to OT, but missed.

The difference-makers tonight were Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud that both stepped in and played heavy minutes (34 each!). Atkins had herself a night with 19 points, seven boards and five dimes, while Cloud had 11, five and five. Alysha Clark had 18 in just 27 minutes and Shakira Austin chipped in 14 points and six boards.

As expected Candance Parker was the top threat on the other side of the court, with 16 points and nine boards in 27 minutes. Home grown talent Emma Meesseman on the other hand only seven points and one assist (but seven boards) in 25 minutes.

Here are the: highlights.