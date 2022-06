The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the D.C. area).

Before then, the Washington Mystics are playing the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington or CBS Sports Network. Expect to see Rui Hachimura out there to root for Rui Machida.

Enjoy!