The Washington Wizards announced that six players will be in for pre-draft workouts on Wednesday. Here are the players:

Kenny Baptiste, F, Le Mans (France)

Kyle Foster, G, Howard

Justin Kier, G, Arizona

Aminu Mohammed, G, Georgetown

Garrison Brooks, F, Mississippi State

Gabe Osabuohien, F, West Virginia

Of the players on the list, Amina Mohammed is ranked No. 50 on NBADraft.net’s Big Board and is the most highly rated prospect of the bunch. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for his freshman season at Georgetown.

The other players on the list are likely being examined for possible opportunities on the Wizards’ Summer League team or for a Capital City Go-Go spot down the road. Of the remaining players, Garrison Brooks is from the best combination of programs, playing four years at North Carolina before playing an extra year at Mississippi State, where he averaged 10.4 points per game.

