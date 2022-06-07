For whatever reason, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd thinks that long-time Washington Wizards guard John Wall is not that great of an NBA player. Yesterday, he mentioned on his show that players like Wall didn’t make his teammates better. In addition, he also mentioned that another former Wizards guard, Russell Westbrook didn’t make others better. Instead, Cowherd believed that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was an example of a player who made teammates better.

Here is the segment.

"John Wall has never made a teammate better. [Russell] Westbrook has never made a teammate better. Draymond Green has made every teammate he's ever played with better... Find me the teammate Westbrook's made better in his career."



— Colin Cowherdpic.twitter.com/kYDcTrUykI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2022

I’m not going to elaborate on how Wizards fans feel about Cowherd. But current Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma seems to be on Wall’s good side and stood up for him with this response.

False take. John got maaaaany dudes paid! https://t.co/JsJyJYOpM7 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 6, 2022

Some of the many players who received bigger paydays after playing alongside Wall include Otto Porter, Martell Webster, the late Rasual Butler, JaVale McGee and even Bradley Beal. That’s not the same as what Cowherd is pointing out, which is that Wall didn’t lead the Wizards to an NBA Finals appearance, but players certainly improved their performance while being on the same roster with Wall during his prime.

And so you know, Wall himself has a response to Cowherd, not necessarily Clutch Points, the site that put it out there.

Lol this guy is a joke ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — John Wall (@JohnWall) June 6, 2022

I think I know how this comment thread is going to go. But let us know your thoughts!