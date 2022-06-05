The Washington Mystics, without Elena Delle Donne, get run over by the Chicago Sky, 91-82. So far the Sky have beaten the Mystics twice this season, once with EDD and once without EDD.

The Mystics have to figure out this plan of having certain players and not having certain players. They also have to utilize rookie Shakira Austin as she has not been given enough touches especially when in the starting lineup. Austin only had two shot attempts in this game knocking down two free throws as well. For the Mystics to draft her third overall, she has to be part of the team’s offense.

That also means Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud have to know when their shot is off and go to others for help. Both Atkins and Cloud went 4-of-18 from the floor.

Tianna Hawkins tried to help off the bench as she had 21 points for Washington.

Behind Hawkins, Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points as they were the only two for Washington in double figures.

The downfall for Washington again happened in the second half. Chicago outscored the Mystics 31-22 as they had four players in double figures including Candace Parker who notched another double-double to her career with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Kahleah Cooper led the way for Chicago with 15 points and six rebounds while Emma Meesseman was great all around with 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and five steals.

The Mystics just didn’t stand a chance against the defending champs. It’s clear and evident some things need to be abolished while other things need to be implemented. It’s up to coaching to get all that done.

Washington returns home on Wednesday June 8 to face…the Chicago Sky again. Hopefully they can get at least one win in this season series. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.