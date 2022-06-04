Game Info

When: Sunday June 5 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Injuries

Mystics: Mike Thibault and Shelley Patterson (COVID-19 Protocols, Out), Elena Delle Donne (Rest, Out)

Sky: Julie Allemand (Suspension, Out); Li Yueru (Personal, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics head out to Chicago to take on the Sky after a terrible loss to the New York Liberty on Friday night. In the first meeting, the Mystics bench could not help their starters out one bit and Chicago capitalized on it heavily. The defense tried their best but a triple double by Candace Parker wasn’t exactly rewarding.

Every team has their flaws and over time they get worked on so that there are more wins than losses. The biggest flaw for Washington at the moment would be the constant lineup changes and lack of depth with the reserves especially at the guard position. It’s always understanding at the beginning that rest and being careful with players overcoming significant injuries is the way to go, but at some point weighing the risks should be re-evaluated.

Elena Delle Donne and Alysha Clark are critical pieces to the team and only having them on average every other game doesn’t help the team become and remain cohesive. Playing against a team like Chicago who is looking to repeat their championship run, risks come with the territory and it’s time Washington gambles.

Unfortunately, the Mystics will likely do just the opposite tomorrow night. Delle Donne is out for rest. And two coaches: Head Coach Mike Thibault and Assistant Shelley Patterson are out due to health and safety protocols. Washington will be underdogs for sure tomorrow night.