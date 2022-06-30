NBA Free Agency begins today at 6 p.m. ET. At that team, teams can officially begin negotiations with free agents and expect Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania to be trying to one-up each other on who is signing with a particular team.

Contracts cannot be announced until next week.

What are the Wizards’ odds of … winning a championship heading into free agency?

According to DraftKings, the Wizards’ odds are +35000, the seventh lowest in the NBA. If you bet on Washington and they somehow hold the 2023 Larry O’Brien trophy next June, you may be set for life!

The Wizards’ odds of winning the East are also very low

Also, per DraftKings, the Wizards’ odds of winning the Eastern Conference are +20000, 11th among 15 teams. Unfortunately, the sports bookies believe that the Wizards will not make the playoffs.

Could these odds change?

The numbers were accurate as of midnight on June 30, so this is may or may not take into account the Wizards’ trade for Monte Morris and Will Barton yesterday. My hunch is that it did not, so perhaps their odds may improve some. That said, barring a major trade, as opposed to a major free agent signing, the Wizards are probably not going to have good odds of winning the East or the NBA in 2022-23.

Your open thread

Feel free to chat about the Wizards’ odds and NBA free agency as a whole here!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.