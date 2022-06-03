NBA Draft 2022: Wizards to host six players for pre-draft workouts on Friday

The Washington Wizards announced that they will host six players for workouts on Friday at their practice facility in Congress Heights. They are:

Alex Barcello, G, BYU

Josh Carlton, F/C, Houston

Makur Maker, F, Howard

Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite

Charlie Moore, G, Miami

JD Notae, G, Arkansas

Of the six players, four of them are guards who are listed 6’2 or shorter, so it is apparent that the Wizards are keeping an eye on someone who may be an option at point guard, presumably with a two-way contract. Montero is the highest-rated prospect where is a consensus second-round pick playing for the upstart professional league made of young prospects who are looking to go pro out of high school. Before joining Overtime Elite, Montero played for Gran Canaria in Spain.

Maker is the only player with local ties given that he played one season at Howard. He is a cousin of Thon Maker.