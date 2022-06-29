Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

I have an announcement to make.

Tomorrow is my birthday. But because tomorrow night is also the start of NBA Free Agency, it’s more important that I take care of any signings that happen tomorrow night than partying. So I’ll have my birthday dinner (and redeem my free donuts and other sweets at McDonald’s, Panera, Chick-fil-A and other places this week, including tonight)!!!!

(TOMMY, DON’T MAKE ANOTHER TRADE UNTIL TOMORROW!)

In the last week, the Wizards have made their draft moves to select Johnny Davis in the first round and Yannick Nzosa in the second. Washington also traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith for Monte Morris and Will Barton today, per reports.

Now that the Wizards have finished the draft and made at least one move to bring a point guard to Washington, how do you feel about the move? Let us know in the survey below! They may end it sometime tomorrow! Maybe July 1 if I can beg the SB Nation Reacts Gods…. Hopefully?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/0HXSQP/">Please take our survey</a>

So go vote!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.