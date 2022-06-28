 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Free Agency 2022: Wizards tender qualifying offer to Anthony Gill

Gill enters restricted free agency this week.

By Albert Lee
Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards
Anthony Gill will enter restricted free agency this week.
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have tendered a qualifying offer to Anthony Gill, which will making a restricted free agent, according to reports.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Gill made 44 appearances, averaging 4.1 points per game. He also made 53.8 percent of his three point shots, which is very good for a power forward like him.

It’s a minor move for Washington, at least in terms of how many minutes Gill will play per game. But Gill was effective as a bench player and had a +15 net rating (132 offensive vs. 117 defensive) on the floor. That number will even out some next season, but it’s certainly not a bad thing when Gill is playing and giving starters like Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma a breather.

Free Agency starts on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET when teams can begin negotiations. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

