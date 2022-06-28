 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Free Agency 2022: John Wall agrees to buyout with Rockets and expects to sign with the Clippers

The former Washington Wizards franchise player will be heading to L.A. assuming there are no hiccups in the next couple weeks

By Albert Lee
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
John Wall looks like he is getting a new lease on life this summer.
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Washington Wizards franchise player John Wall is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency this summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This comes after he agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets for a $47.4 million player option for the upcoming season.

Last season, Wall did not play for the Rockets in a regular season game though he did regularly practice with them. It was not due to an injury. But rather, it was because the Rockets took a draconian position that they were hellbent on playing young players and Wall just didn’t fit their plans. While other teams were interested in Wall, they were not willing to trade for the final year of a supermax contract he signed with the Wizards after the 2016-17 season.

I’m happy that Wall gets to continue his career and play alongside two All-Star wing players in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. It could also be a way for him to resurrect his career. That said, I’m wondering whether the Wizards could have tried to convince him to return. After all, they are apparently desperate for a point guard themselves.

