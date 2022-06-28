Former Washington Wizards franchise player John Wall is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency this summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

This comes after he agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets for a $47.4 million player option for the upcoming season.

Source: Rockets and John Wall have reached a buyout agreement, shaving $6.5 million off of his $47.4 million salary. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2022

Last season, Wall did not play for the Rockets in a regular season game though he did regularly practice with them. It was not due to an injury. But rather, it was because the Rockets took a draconian position that they were hellbent on playing young players and Wall just didn’t fit their plans. While other teams were interested in Wall, they were not willing to trade for the final year of a supermax contract he signed with the Wizards after the 2016-17 season.

I’m happy that Wall gets to continue his career and play alongside two All-Star wing players in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. It could also be a way for him to resurrect his career. That said, I’m wondering whether the Wizards could have tried to convince him to return. After all, they are apparently desperate for a point guard themselves.