Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the WNBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Mystics fans and fans across the country.

A message from me

Before the 2022 WNBA season, I anticipated that we were going to have weekly Washington Mystics fan surveys through SB Nation Reacts, not unlike what we had with the Washington Wizards this past season.

We would look at fan confidence and other cool league-wide trends in the WNBA and apply them to the Mystics. Since the Mystics are doing well this season despite Elena Delle Donne’s inconsistent availability (12-9), I anticipated that we would get a healthy number of responses (at least 100 consistent entries a week).

However, we did not put out one survey since the WNBA Draft, and the season is now 60 percent over.

For that Mystics fans, the SB Nation reacts crew I apologize. You expected us, and me in particular, to give the WNBA team in the nation’s capital as much love as the NBA team. And we failed.

I failed.

I wanted to give you two primary reasons why it has been so long, and to seer extent, why I haven’t written as much on the Mystics in the last few weeks.

First, a number of writers and I had various outside professional commitments in the last couple of months and we haven’t been on top of our games. Yes, we’ve still recapped the games as they went on, but we didn’t go in-depth on the season to our liking. Meanwhile, we also had the Wizards’ NBA Draft last week (and Free Agency starts on my birthday, which is on Thursday, June 30). While this week will be busy on the NBA front, I promise you that we aren’t going to be asleep behind the wheel as the Mystics look to improve their playoff position and make a run for the Finals.

Second, SB Nation Reacts changed its survey providers last month. This forced them to put all surveys network-wide on hiatus. While the timing of this change didn’t affect the NBA offseason, it happened when the WNBA regular season was starting and when I thought we could get really get things off right for Mystics Reacts. Other league sites were affected like our MLB and MLS team sites.

From hindsight, perhaps I could have made some impromptu polls or surveys, but it also went back to the first reason why Mystics coverage hasn’t been as thorough as I would have liked.

So if you are a Mystics fan reading this and wondering why I haven’t been putting the same interactive content as I have with the Wizards this past fall, that’s why. Now that my commitments from the spring have ended, I have more time on my hands and get back to overthinking about the Mystics. I will do my best to make sure it never happens again.

-Albert

Our survey for this week

Now that my apology is out, I wanted to share you this week’s survey. In short, it’s like other surveys we have had for the Mystics and Wizards last winter. How confident are you in the team’s direction? But also, which player impressed you the most? Who is the most disappointing?

And should Elena Delle Donne be an All-Star reserve? Since it’s possible that the league may announce reserves right after this post comes out, if that happens, consider this question to be like “Does Elena Delle Donne deserve to be an All-Star?” whether she is picked or not.

The SB Nation Reacts Gods didn’t tell me when the poll will end, but I guess it will end tomorrow? I’ll update that deadline when they tell me.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/X4A2YL/">Please take our survey</a>

Happy voting, and we’re going to have a LOT more Mystics content in the weeks ahead!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.