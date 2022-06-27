Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: ESPN2; NBA TV Canada

Injuries

Mystics: None.

Dream: Nia Coffey (Knee, Questionable); Kristy Wallace (Concussion, Questionable); Erica Wheeler (Foot, Questionable); Tiffany Hayes (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics return home for one game after a three-game road trip that resulted in them going 1-3. Their most recent win came in overtime over the Las Vegas Aces, top team in the league. Washington will play the Atlanta Dream for the third time this season, looking to go 3-0 in the regular season series.

The Mystics don’t have injuries to report so they should be fully loaded again and be able to keep Rhyne Howard to a minimum. The guard position will be interesting to watch from off the bench as Washington just recently acquired Evina Westbrook out of UConn. Westbrook was selected in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Once the Mystics can find a consistent rhythm, there is no telling what they can do. Unfortunately in many games, the offense doesn’t show up as consistently as it should and instead of finding that chemistry and rhythm, it seems they’re throwing up shots to compete with the other team. Playing your own game is key as it’s the best way to take opponents down.