When: Saturday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch: NBA TV

Mystics: None.

Aces: Riquna Williams (Foot, Out)

The Washington Mystics have no injuries on the status report, which is amazing to see as they’ll need all on deck for this matchup against the league-best Las Vegas Aces. In the first meeting, the Mystics were without both Alysha Clark and Natasha Cloud and still overcame a deficit to secure the win.

A’ja Wilson has been playing lights out this season as well as Kelsey Plum for the Aces, while Washington has been dealing with inconsistencies in the scoring department and not sure of who will show up on the court or not. In addition, Ariel Atkins is the leading scorer for Washington averaging 15.1 points per game. Yep...the Mystics do not have anyone averaging at least 20 points this season.

Washington, on this three-game road trip, is so far 0-2 having lost to the Los Angeles Sparks and recently the Seattle Storm. There has to be some type of consistency where at least two or three players come out there and ball out whether that be from the starters or the reserves or just kiss the remaining part of the season goodbye. Granted, it’s still fairly early and only time will tell, but it’s really time to take a look before the All-Star break and analyze the faults and actually fix them.