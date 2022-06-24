 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Free Agency 2022: Wizards sign Davion Mintz and Quenton Jackson to Exhibit 10 contracts

Expect to see the players on the Wizards for Summer League in a couple weeks.

By Albert Lee
Saint Peter’s v Kentucky
Davion Mintz will be on the Wizards’ offseason roster.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have signed Kentucky guard Davion Mintz and Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson to Exhibit 10 contracts, according to JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors. Exhibit 10 contracts count toward an offseason player limit but the salaries these players earn won’t count toward the salary cap unless they make the opening day roster. Both Mitz and Jackson will be entering their rookie seasons and were not selected in yesterday’s NBA Draft.

Mintz played two seasons for Kentucky after spending his previous three college seasons at Creighton where he was a regular starter. Last season, Mintz averaged 8.5 points and 1.8 assists per game for the Wildcats, who made the first round of the NCAA tournament. Jackson is coming off his junior season for the Aggies, where he averaged 14.8 points per game as a sixth man for the NIT runners-up.

Both players can be expected to play for the Wizards in Summer League next month. Let us know your thoughts on Washington’s additions in the comments below.

