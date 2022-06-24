The Washington Wizards have signed Kentucky guard Davion Mintz and Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson to Exhibit 10 contracts, according to JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors. Exhibit 10 contracts count toward an offseason player limit but the salaries these players earn won’t count toward the salary cap unless they make the opening day roster. Both Mitz and Jackson will be entering their rookie seasons and were not selected in yesterday’s NBA Draft.

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen tell @HoopsRumors. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 24, 2022

The Washington Wizards are signing undrafted Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson to an Exhibit 10 contract, his agent Gino Littles tells @HoopsRumors. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 24, 2022

Mintz played two seasons for Kentucky after spending his previous three college seasons at Creighton where he was a regular starter. Last season, Mintz averaged 8.5 points and 1.8 assists per game for the Wildcats, who made the first round of the NCAA tournament. Jackson is coming off his junior season for the Aggies, where he averaged 14.8 points per game as a sixth man for the NIT runners-up.

Both players can be expected to play for the Wizards in Summer League next month. Let us know your thoughts on Washington’s additions in the comments below.