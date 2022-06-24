Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Thanks everyone for filling out our NBA Draft day survey this week. If you are wondering why I haven’t posted these surveys on a regular basis, it’s because the Reacts team was negotiating contracts with service providers.

(It’s also why I haven’t posted a Mystics Reacts survey, which I plan to do very soon. And really, I really, REALLY had some great question ideas over the past several weeks. But I blame the business Gods for denying our WNBA fans the glory that is ... SB NATION REACTS!)

Okay, I should shut up for putting out the dirty laundry. Let’s get to our Wizards survey this week in the meantime.

Most Wizards fans wanted the team to draft a point guard in the first round

Of the hundreds of responses we received, 65 percent believed that the Wizards should draft a point guard in the first round. I phrased this question more vaguely than asking whether the Wizards should draft a point guard at No. 10 because I hedged on the possibility that Washington may trade up or down to other picks in the first round. In the end, the Wizards stayed put at No. 10 and drafted Johnny Davis, a wing player.

If the Wizards drafted a point guard at No. 10, it probably would have been Dyson Daniels, who was the No. 8 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, but he is more of a combo guard. Otherwise, Washington may have had to pick TyTy Washington, who fell to No. 29, where he was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and subsequently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Or Blake Wesley who was picked at No. 25 to the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels was viewed as a Top 10 pick. Both Washington and Wesley would have been a reach at No. 10 but could have been more realistic options if the Wizards acquired a later first round pick.

Bottom line, the fans who voted in our survey made this point clear: the Wizards need a point guard, and they are skeptical whether Bradley Beal (whom the Wizards are fine with playing at that position) can fill that need.

Most fans wanted the Wizards to trade up from No. 10

In our second question, we asked if you believed the Wizards should have traded up from No. 10. A majority, 51 percent said they should.

Of course, we know the Wizards stayed put (32 percent). Seventeen percent of you believed the Wizards should have traded back.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.