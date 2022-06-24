Mystics at Storm final score: Mystics lose 71-85

The Mystics were unfortunate to be scheduled to play on the NBA Draft Night, so definitely lower ratings than normal overall. But, hey, we’re here to give you the quick recap!

This was the second game of a 3-game West Coast road trip. The Mystics just came off a rather good game in L.A. where they were edged by the Spark, and so going into Seattle to face the Storm they certainly wanted a W to turn this road trip around.

Delle Donne who didn’t suit up on Tuesday in L.A. did play tonight in Seattle, in fact almost 29 minutes, but that did not make a big difference despite her draining a team high 20 points on 7-from-17 from the field and 4-4 from the line. As a team the Mystics turned the ball over 12 times opposed to 7 from their opponents. And after having an excellent night from deep in L.A., tonight the team shot just 30 percent while the Storm went hot for 46 percent to the tune of 12-from-26. The Mystics did out-rebound but not by enough 43 to 36.

The other scorers in double digits were Clark and Atkins with 11, and Hines-Allen with 12.

For the Spark, three different players scorched the Mystics: Breanna Stewart had 19, Ezi Magbegor had 20, and Jewell Loyd had 22.

For game highlights and boxscore click: here.