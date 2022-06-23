NBA Draft 2022: Wizards select Johnny Davis No. 10 overall

The Washington Wizards selected Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis with the tenth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Davis is coming off his sophomore season for the Badgers, where he averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He won the Jerry West and Lute Olson awards for his accomplishments in the 2021-22 college basketball season.

In Washington, Davis will add to a wing rotation that includes Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert. It will be interesting to see if Washington makes more moves involving wing players in the coming days.

Davis is also the son of Mark, a former NBA player who was at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va. for college in the 1980s.

We will have more on Davis in the coming days and get to see him in the NBA Summer League next month. Right now, let’s give him a warm welcome to D.C.!

Check out our immediate reaction podcast on Bleav in Wizards. Osman Baig joins Matt Modderno, who was in the media room during the draft, to break down comments from Tommy Sheppard, Wes Unseld Jr., and Johnny Davis.