Game Info

When: Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

How to Watch: CBS Sports Network

Injuries

Mystics: Elizabeth Williams (Personal, Out); Elena Delle Donne (Rest, Probable)

Storm: Mercedes Russell (Head, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics aren’t doing terrible this season, but they aren’t exactly great as they stand at 11-8 so far this season. Washington is still out in the west coast preparing to take on the Seattle Storm after a close but no cigar loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike sunk two free throws giving the Sparks a 84-81 lead. Natasha Cloud puts up a three-pointer for the tie, but was fouled sending her to the line. Cloud missed two of the three free throws that could’ve sent the game to overtime.

In the game against Seattle, hopefully Washington will have Elena Delle Donne as she didn’t play due to rest this past Tuesday. They’ll need her facing Breanna Stewart as well as Sue Bird, the team’s leading scorer and playmaker. At this point it’s obvious that Delle Donne will be in and out of certain games due to rest, but at what point does Head Coach Mike Thibault test the waters and have her play a back to back game more than once?

The hope is the Mystics will get out of this west coast trip with at least one or two wins. So far they’re 0-1.