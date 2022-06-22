2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, and whom mock drafts have the Wizards picking

The 2022 NBA Draft is on tomorrow night! Here is more!
- Date and Time: Thursday, June 23, 8 p.m. ET.
- Where: Barclays Center, New York City
- TV: First round on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV), and the whole draft will be on ESPN.
- Wizards picks: No. 10 only.
For more on odds, DraftKings says:
- Dyson Daniels, -3000
- Shaedon Sharpe, -2500
- Bennedict Mathurin, -1800
- Johnny Davis, -200
- Jalen Duren, -120
- Ousmane Dieng, +110
- Jeremy Sochan, +175
- A.J. Griffin, +200
- Ochai Agbaji, +250
- Mark Williams, +450
Tari Eason was 12th here with +1600
Also, DraftKings has some odds on who the first guys will be drafted when compared against another. Here are some possibilities:
- A.J. Griffin vs Johnny Davis - 1st to Be Drafted (Johnny Davis,-200 and A.J. Griffin, +160)
- Blake Wesley vs Dalen Terry - 1st to Be Drafted (Blake Wesley, -185 and Dalen Terry, +150)
- Nikola Jovic vs E.J. Liddell - 1st to Be Drafted (E.J. Liddell, -185 and Nikola Jovic, +145)
Note that you may not be able to see these kinds of odds depending on where you are located. That may because the state or locality you are at doesn’t allow you to bet on individual sports players’ draft prospects. But if you are, it’s all fair game!
Please follow your state laws regarding gambling. SB Nation and Vox Media aren’t responsible for you breaking the law.
Well, the Draft is here. Tomorrow, we will find out whom the Washington Wizards will select at No. 10 overall, barring an unexpected trade between now and tomorrow night.
Here are some of the mock drafts, and their projected No. 10 pick:
- NBADraft.net: Mark Williams
- Dick Vitale, ESPN: Dyson Daniels
- CBS Sports: Multiple players
- SB Nation NBA site managers mock draft: Tari Eason
- SI,com: Johnny Davis
There is not much more for me to write about regarding the draft. Let’s just see where the pieces fall and go from there.
Go Wizards! And welcome to the player we pick tomorrow in advance!
