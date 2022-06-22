2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, and whom mock drafts have the Wizards picking

The 2022 NBA Draft is on tomorrow night! Here is more!

Date and Time: Thursday, June 23, 8 p.m. ET.

Where: Barclays Center, New York City

TV: First round on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV), and the whole draft will be on ESPN.

Wizards picks: No. 10 only.

No. 10 only. NBA Draft Futures and more: Click here for those!

For more on odds, DraftKings says:

Dyson Daniels, -3000 Shaedon Sharpe, -2500 Bennedict Mathurin, -1800 Johnny Davis, -200 Jalen Duren, -120 Ousmane Dieng, +110 Jeremy Sochan, +175 A.J. Griffin, +200 Ochai Agbaji, +250 Mark Williams, +450

Tari Eason was 12th here with +1600

Also, DraftKings has some odds on who the first guys will be drafted when compared against another. Here are some possibilities:

A.J. Griffin vs Johnny Davis - 1st to Be Drafted (Johnny Davis,-200 and A.J. Griffin, +160)

Blake Wesley vs Dalen Terry - 1st to Be Drafted (Blake Wesley, -185 and Dalen Terry, +150)

Nikola Jovic vs E.J. Liddell - 1st to Be Drafted (E.J. Liddell, -185 and Nikola Jovic, +145)

Note that you may not be able to see these kinds of odds depending on where you are located. That may because the state or locality you are at doesn’t allow you to bet on individual sports players’ draft prospects. But if you are, it’s all fair game!

Please follow your state laws regarding gambling. SB Nation and Vox Media aren’t responsible for you breaking the law.

Well, the Draft is here. Tomorrow, we will find out whom the Washington Wizards will select at No. 10 overall, barring an unexpected trade between now and tomorrow night.

Here are some of the mock drafts, and their projected No. 10 pick:

There is not much more for me to write about regarding the draft. Let’s just see where the pieces fall and go from there.

Go Wizards! And welcome to the player we pick tomorrow in advance!

