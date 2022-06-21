Send us your questions for a June 25 mailbag!

The Washington Mystics have finished the first half of the 2022 regular season and are on track to make the playoffs after missing them last year. The Washington Wizards will have the draft this Thursday as well.

And it’s time for our monthly mailbag. Send in your questions via comments, by emailing me (aleeinthedmv AT gmail) or at Twitter (@BulletsForever or @aleeinthedmv). Please send them in by Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

I will release the answers this Saturday, June 25.

Since the Wizards in particular are about to have a draft this Thursday, I won’t answer questions about that topic like “who will Washington draft” for obvious reasons. We will know who the Wizards draft (or whether they trade the No. 10 pick by then. That said, free agency questions are fair game.

All Mystics topics are welcome since we didn’t have any analysis piece on them for a few weeks. It’s not because of a lack of interest on my end. Actually, it’s due to a combination of writers having professional commitments. and I also am going through a major career change myself. I’ll share that soon.

Anyways, let’s get some questions!