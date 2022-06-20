Tomas Satoransky has made the decision to leave the Washington Wizards and NBA this summer. According to Aris Barkas of EuroHoops, he will sign a contract with FC Barcelona of La Liga Endesa in Spain and the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. Barkas also noted that former Wizards player Jan Vesely is signing with Barcelona as well.

Tomas Satorasnky is closing on a deal with Barcelona. The Czech point guard is leaving the #NBA and returning to Europe. Jan Vesely is also near a deal with the Spanish club.



Satoransky has played in Spain for seven years, including five years (2009-14) for Sevilla and two more (2014-16) in a previous stint with Barcelona. Since he speaks Spanish in addition to his native Czech and English, it’s not like Satoransky will have a major learning curve as he returns to Europe.

Last season, Satoransky averaged 3.6 points and 3.3 assists in 55 appearances for three teams including the Wizards. In Washington, he averaged 4.9 points and 4.9 assists per game in 22 appearances and 10 starts. Satoransky began his NBA career in Washington as well, where he played from 2016-19 and was part of Washington’s 2016-17 Southeast Division Championship team.