The Washington Wizards announced that they have invited five prospects for pre-draft workouts at their practice facility in Congress Heights. They are:

Chuba Ohams, F, Fordham

De’Vondre Perry, F, Albany

Nate Roberts, F, Washington

Mark Smith, G, Kansas State

Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

The prospect whom Washington is likely eyeing most closely is Jeremy Sochan, a freshman from Baylor. He was last year’s Big XII Sixth Man of the Year. Last season, he averaged 9.2 points per game and is a Top-20 prospect on Big Boards.

If the Wizards draft Sochan, he would be Washington second Polish player since Marcin Gortat. Sochan participated in EuroBasket qualifiers for the Polish last year and would likely be on their final team this September. Before some of you … Euro-skeptic fans start raising the pitchforks, he was born in the United States and went to college here, and I’ll leave it at that.

