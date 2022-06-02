 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Finals Game 1 Open Thread

By Albert Lee Updated
2022 NBA Finals - Media Day Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals is on at 9 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV) in the DMV between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

Enjoy!

