There is a lot of chatter about what Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal may or may not do with his playing future. But in the meantime, it is good to see that he is giving back to the local D.C. community.

On Saturday, he attended the reopening of refurbished basketball courts at Banneker Recreation Center in Washington. The facility is located next to the campus of Howard University. You can watch a video feature between him and NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller by clicking here.

At the opening ceremony, Beal also took the ceremonial first shot which you can see below.

Bradley Beal takes the ‘first shot’ at Banneker Rec Center and says/jokes he hasn’t shot a ball since February. pic.twitter.com/g081UfYwiT — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 18, 2022

The refurbishment was done in conjunction with Hoop For All, a local non-profit organization. It organizes sporting events and projects using sports to increase the awareness of illnesses, in particular for underserved communities.

Do you live in D.C. proper and are you looking forward to playing on the courts at Banneker? Let us know in the comments below.