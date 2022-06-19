 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bradley Beal participates in the reopening of a new recreation center basketball court in D.C.

The Washington Wizards star invested money to refurbish basketball courts at the Banneker Recreation Center near Howard University

By Albert Lee
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Bradley Beal helped open a new basketball court in D.C. yesterday.
Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

There is a lot of chatter about what Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal may or may not do with his playing future. But in the meantime, it is good to see that he is giving back to the local D.C. community.

On Saturday, he attended the reopening of refurbished basketball courts at Banneker Recreation Center in Washington. The facility is located next to the campus of Howard University. You can watch a video feature between him and NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller by clicking here.

At the opening ceremony, Beal also took the ceremonial first shot which you can see below.

The refurbishment was done in conjunction with Hoop For All, a local non-profit organization. It organizes sporting events and projects using sports to increase the awareness of illnesses, in particular for underserved communities.

Do you live in D.C. proper and are you looking forward to playing on the courts at Banneker? Let us know in the comments below.

