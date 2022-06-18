NBA Draft 2022: Wizards invite Mark Williams for a workout on Saturday

The Washington Wizards held an individual draft prospect workout for Mark Williams, a 7’1 center from Duke University, on Saturday at their practice facility in Congress Heights.

Williams played two seasons at Duke, where he averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils in his sophomore season where Duke advanced to the NCAA Division I men’s Final Four.

It is clear that the Wizards are eyeing Williams as a player whom they may select with the tenth overall pick. He already ranks No. 12 in NBADraft.net’s Big Board and No. 14 on ESPN’s Big Board.

While they may select him, I’m skeptical about how much of an impact he would have in Washington barring a trade. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford will play the majority of the starting minutes in the post and Anthony Gill will likely play a fair amount of reserve minutes. It’s doubtful that Thomas Bryant will return given his sudden decline of playing time and he’s also a free agent.

After his workout, Williams said that his workout with Washington was the last pre-scheduled one.

Duke big man Mark Williams says the Wizards were his last scheduled pre-draft workout. He also visited the Hornets, Knicks, Spurs and Bulls. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 18, 2022

