The Washington Wizards announced that six players will work out with the team on Friday at their practice facility in Congress Heights. They are:

Akoldah Dak, 6’11 F, Illawarra (Australia)

Ty Gordon, 6’1 G, Nicholls State

Storm Murphy, 6’0 G, Virginia Tech

Shareef O’Neal, 6’10 F, LSU

Daeqwon Plowden, 6’6 G, Bowling Green

Vince Williams Jr., 6’6 F, VCU

Of the players on the list, the player with the most distinguished college resume is Vince Williams, who averaged 14.1 points per game for the Rams last season, where they made the second round of the NIT. The most famous player on the list however would be O’Neal, who is the son of Hall of Fame player and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal. That said, Shareef is not a serious NBA prospect given that he averaged less than 15 minutes per game for his entire college career.

To stay on the topic of the draft, we did learn that Washington did interview a prospect at last month’s combine who may be a candidate at No. 10: Bennedict Mathurin, according to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes. Mathurin’s stock has increased in recent weeks, and he is likely going to be picked before No. 10 and The Sporting News indicates that the odds are in his favor that he will be a Top 10 pick as well. Would you like to see him be a Wizard?

Let us know your thoughts of the prospects in the comments below.

