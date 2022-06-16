The Washington Mystics finished the first half of the 2022 WNBA regular season with a 77-65 loss to the New York Liberty on the road Tuesday night.

In the game, the Mystics didn’t have an answer for Natasha Howard, who scored 27 points on 13-of-17 shooting for the night. While New York otherwise had a mediocre night offensively (44 percent shooting overall and 19.4 percent from three), the Mystics were even worse, shooting just 36.9 percent.

Given how poor the Mystics played on offense tonight, it should have been no surprise that Elena Delle Donne sat the game out due to resting her back. With her out, Myisha Hines-Allen got the start but shot 0-of-6 from the field. Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 17 points and 7 assists.

The Mystics will return home for their next game against the Connecticut Sun this Sunday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET. See you then, and it’s time for us to break down how the 2022 season has gone so far.