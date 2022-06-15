NBA Draft 2022: The Wizards are reportedly willing to trade the No. 10 pick

The Washington Wizards don’t have a top pick with their No. 10 selection, and they may be willing to let it go for the right price.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports (paywall) that the Wizards are willing to trade the No. 10 overall pick for a proven guard. The reason behind this possibility is rather simple. The Wizards aren’t likely to get a long term solution at point guard in the draft with the No. 10 pick, and they want to become an NBA championship contender (or at least close to it) behind a duo of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

I know, the last sentence sounds very questionable to some of our longtime readers. It may make you feel like this guy below for ten whole hours!

Kidding aside, the report doesn’t surprise me that much.

2009 was the last time the Wizards traded away a lottery pick for more proven talent, when they traded the No. 5 pick (who eventually became Ricky Rubio) to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Mike Miller and Randy Foye. Let’s say that that move didn’t make things better to say the least.

I haven’t seen much besides this and a Bleacher Report article claiming that the Wizards may be willing to make this kind of a move. Again, it shouldn’t surprise many of us that the Wizards are set on trying to convince Bradley Beal to stay because they want to build a contender right now. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.