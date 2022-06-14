After losing in overtime last Sunday, the Washington Mystics made the most of their Tuesday night rematch against the Phoenix Mercury, beating them 83-65 led by rookie Shakira Austin who had a double double with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds.

The first quarter was an evenly matched affair with Washington taking a 21-19 lead. But things opened up in the second half with the Mystics taking a 44-34 lead at the half. Washington shot just 36 percent in the period, but they outrebounded Phoenix, 14-9 to get more shot opportunities.

In the second half, the Mystics gradually extended their lead. In the third quarter specifically, they would have likely blown out Phoenix earlier if it weren’t for former Mystics center Tina Charles who scored 11 of her 19 points in that period. By the time the fourth quarter came around, Washington cruised to their win, where they are now 10-6, while Phoenix is now 5-9.

The Mystics’ next game is against the New York Liberty on Thursday. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.