2022 NBA Draft Guide: Two-part podcast breaking down every player likely to be drafted

During a two-part conversation, Matt Modderno and I analyzed all the prospects likely to be selected during the June 23, 2022 NBA Draft. Part One, released on Matt’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, covered guards and forwards. Part Two, released on Kevin’s #SoWizards podcast hit wings and centers.
We have very different approaches to evaluating prospects. Matt watches a ton of college basketball while Kevin’s system relies on statistics and publicly available measures of athleticism and physical tools. We agree on many of the prospects, and their relative position in the draft, and disagree on others.
Our discussion included these players by position group:
Centers
- Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
- Mark Williams, Duke
- Christian Koloko, Arizona
- Jalen Duren, Memphis
- Walker Kessler, Auburn
- Michael Foster Jr., G-League Ignite
- Josh Minott, Memphis
- Trevion Williams, Purdue
- Ismael Kamagate, International
- Yannick Nzosa, International
- Kenneth Lofton Jr.
Forwards
- Keegan Murray, Iowa
- Jabari Smith, Auburn
- Paolo Banchero, Duke
- Tari Eason, LSU
- E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
- Jeremy Sochan, Baylor
- Justin Lewis, Marquette
- Julian Champagnie, St. John’s
- Nikola Jovic, International
- John Butler Jr., Florida State
- Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Guards
- Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite
- Jaden Ivey, Purdue
- Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
- TyTy Washington, Kentucky
- Ryan Rollins, Toledo
- Wendell Moore, Duke
- Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
- JD Davison, Alabama
- Jean Montero, Overtime Elite
- Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
- Blade Wesley, Notre Dame
- Trevor Keels, Duke
- Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
- Hugo Besson, International
- Dereon Seabron, NC State
Wings
- Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
- Kendall Brown, Baylor
- AJ Griffin, Duke
- Jalen Williams, Santa Clara
- David Roddy, Colorado State
- Dalen Terry, Arizona
- Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
- MarJon Beauchamp, G-League Ignite
- Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest
- Christian Braun, Kansas
- Keon Ellis, Alabama
- Malaki Branham, Ohio State
- Gabriele Procida, International
- Jabari Walker, Colorado
- Tevin Brown, Murray State
- Ousmane Dieng, International
- Vince Williams, VCU
The order of the prospects isn’t final for either of us, but I wouldn’t anticipate either of us moving guys far from their current ranges.
Listen and subscribe to part one and part two, or by using the embedded players below, or wherever you get your podcasts.
