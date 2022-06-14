NBA Draft 2022: Wizards invite six prospects for Tuesday, including Jules Bernard

The Washington Wizards announced that six draft prospects will be working out at their practice facility on Tuesday. They are:

Jules Bernard, 6’7 G, UCLA

Theo John, 6’9 F, Duke

Davion Mintz, 6’3 G, Kentucky

Alex O’Connell, 6’6 G, Creighton

Nate Roberts, 6’11 F, Washington

Au’Diese Toney, 6’6 G, Arkansas

None of the prospects are projected to be drafted, so it’s more likely that the Wizards are looking at these players as potential Summer League participants or additions to the Capital City Go-Go. In fact, all four players are at least four years removed from high school.

Of the six participating, Bernard has had the strongest college career, where he played four seasons for the UCLA Bruins and was a starter for his junior and senior seasons, averaging 12.8 points per game this past season. Roberts is a Washington native.

