The Washington Wizards announced that six players will be at their workouts on Monday at their practice facility at Congress Heights. they are:

Jordan Goldwire, 6’3 G, Oklahoma

Chris Lykes, 5’7 G, Arkansas

Remy Martin, 6’0 G, Kansas

Mike McGuirl, 6’3 G, Kansas State

Jaden Shackelford, 6’3 G, Alabama

Blake Wesley, 6’5 G, Notre Dame

Wesley is the most notable player on the list. He comes into practice after a freshman season where he was named to the 2021-22 All-ACC Second Team and Rookie Team, averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. Wesley is also a Top-25 prospect on NBADraft.net’s big board and is likely a dark horse candidate to be the Wizards’ first round pick, which is currently 10th in this year’s draft. Given that the boards only have Wesley going late in the first round, the Wizards are probably looking at him as a possibility if they traded down from No. 10 or made another trade to get a pick in the later part of the first round.

Shackleford is the only other early-entry candidate after playing for the Crimson Tide where he averaged 16.6 points per game.

Goldwire, Lykes, Martin and McGuirl have all played five college seasons due to the extra year of eligibility they had from the 2019-20 college season which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of these four, Lykes has local ties to the D.C. area where he played high school basketball at Gonzaga (not to be confused with the Gonzaga University that Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert went to).

Let us know your thoughts on the players in tomorrow’s group in the comments below.