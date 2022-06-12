Not the outcome we wanted but the Washington Mystics will get another shot on Tuesday evening. The Mystics could not get it done losing to the Phoenix Mercury, 99-90, in overtime. The Mercury held the Mystics to just five points…just five.

It was a pretty back and forth game between both teams. Washington led by as much as six points in the fourth quarter before the Mercury went on a run to tie the game and take the lead. A foul sent Alysha Clark to free throw line where she sunk two free throws to tie the game at 85 and force overtime.

Washington was outscored 14-5 in overtime. Of those 14 points in overtime, Shey Peddy scored seven and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored five.

The Mystics had four starters in double figures led by Myisha Hines-Allen with 18 points and 10 rebounds along with two steals. Ariel Atkins didn’t shoot well but still scored 15 points, eight of which came from the free throw line. Shakira Austin and Clark both had 12 points respectively. The reserves combined for 24 points in addition.

The Mercury also had four starters in double figures as Peddy off the bench put up 12 points. Diggins-Smith had a game-high 27 points followed by Diana Taurasi with 20 points. Diamond DeShields finished with 13 points and former Mystic, Tina Charles, had 12 points.

The Mystics will get another shot at Phoenix on Tuesday June 14. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and to be televised on ESPN.