Draftable guards, according to YODA

Results of my stat-based draft prospect evaluation tool — Ye Olde Draft Analyzer (YODA for short) — are in near final form. YODA includes each prospect’s production, as well as adjustments for level of competition, age, position and measurable physical and athletic tools.

All the information I use in YODA is publicly available. The base formula: points + 0.7 x offensive rebounds + 0.3 x defensive rebounds + 0.5 x assists + 0.5 x blocks + steals - 0.7 x missed field goal attempts - field goals made - 0.44 x free throw attempts - 0.5 x fouls - turnovers.

I made a few tweaks to the position adjustment for 2022. The NBA continues to evolve towards an emphasis on skill, agility and IQ over size. Size still matters, of course, but traditional interior-based big men are increasingly getting targeted and played off the floor in the biggest games.

As Kyle Kuzma tweeted a few days ago, the game is moving away from specialists and more towards players who can perform on both ends of the court. For example, take a look at game four of the NBA Finals. Draymond Green is one of the best defenders of all time, and yet he got benched in the fourth quarter — and then subbed offense/defense — because his offensive game has regressed to the point of self-check.

The other change to the position adjustment was to deep-six the PG, SG, SF, PF, C breakdown. Those designations may have had meaning in the past, but it doesn’t really reflect how the game is played in the NBA now.

Here’s how I’m defining positions in YODA:

Guards — This designation includes traditional PGs and combo guards. Typically, these prospects have some combination of ball handling, playmaking and three-point shooting, but lack the size to play SF in the NBA. For the Wizards, “guard” would include guys like Ish Smith, Raul Neto and Bradley Beal. In this year’s draft, guards include guys like Kennedy Chandler, Dyson Daniels, Jaden Ivey, and TyTy Washington.

This year, YODA has 20 players with first round grades and another 18 in the “draftable” category. Another six are borderline draftable, and usually a decent player or two emerges from this group. For example, Garrison Mathews was a hit for the Wizards (now the Rockets) from this borderline group.

For today, here’s a quick look at this year’s guard prospects with a draftable grade (this may not be the final order):

Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite — Big and athletic, Daniels measured 6-6 without shoes, and he has an 8-9 standing reach and a 6-10.5 wingspan. That’s big enough to play forward in the NBA, but he has guard skills like ball handling and playmaking. He defends and plays hard. His stat line is filled with indicators of effort and athleticism. The problem? His shooting is atrocious. Just 27.3% from three in the G-League last season and 52.5% from the free throw line. The Wizards think they can teach shooting, and they’ll need to do that if they’re able to draft him.

Guards with borderline grades in YODA:

Andrew Nembhard, Kansas

JD Davison, Alabama

Trevor Keels, Duke

Next time: wings.