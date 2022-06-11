Game Info

When: Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports AZ

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Probable)

Mercury: Sophie Cunningham (Elbow, Out); Kia Nurse (Knee, Out); Brittney Griner (Legal problems, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics are on a two-game win streak defeating the Chicago Sky and recently on Friday night the Minnesota Lynx. Returning back home, the Mystics have a two-game home stand with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury are on a two-game win streak as well defeating both the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream. The Mercury, as many are aware, have been dealing with the absence of starting center Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia for over 3 months. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been the team’s leading scorer with 18.4 points per game.

For Washington, Elena Delle Donne’s back injury has been an issue as she hasn’t been playing back to backs mostly. Delle Donne last played in Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Sky before tightness set in and she didn’t return. She only played seven minutes with two points. It’s definitely a scary sight as the beginning of the season things were going well and now it seems they’re back at square one. It’s doubtful the Mystics will have EDD during these two home games let alone before they go back on the road.

Only time will tell.