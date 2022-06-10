The Washington Mystics take a road win over the Minnesota Lynx, 76-59. This puts the Mystics on a two-game winning streak and their second win of the month.

The Mystics defense came into play as the Lynx leading scorer, Aerial Powers, only had 12 points followed by Rachel Banham with 10 off the bench.

The Lynx also accumulated 17 turnovers. Washington held Minnesota to 32.8 percent shooting overall and 28.6 percent from three-point range. A solid defensive effort gets the job done.

Offensively for Washington, Myisha Hines-Allen led the way with a season-high 17 points and six rebounds. Ariel Atkins had 12 points and defensively added two steals. There was another shooting slump for Natasha Cloud but she did dish out eight assists along with eight points.

Elizabeth Williams put up 11 for the reserves and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had nine.

The Mystics are back home for two games both against the Phoenix Mercury. The first game is on Sunday, June 12 scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.