SoWizards Podcast: Player Development and the Washington Wizards

With the NBA Draft looming on the calendar, and the Washington Wizards committed to maximum salary players Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, the team will need to rely on the cheap labor of young players on rookie contracts. The burning question facing the franchise is one they’ve answered poorly for the past few decades: Can the team develop its young players into major contributors?

For the Wizards, this issue may be more imperative than it is for other “win now” teams because the max salary players they’re paying aren’t really among the game’s truly elite performers.

In this episode of the #SoWizards podcast, Ron and I discuss whether whoever the team selects in the draft will even be able to crack the rotation, and whether Wes Unseld Jr. and the team’s coaching staff is up to the task of helping young players reach their true potential.

We also talk about some draft prospects who might be available when the Wizards pick, including Tari Eason, Dyson Daniels, Bennedict Mathurin, Jeremy Sochan, and David Roddy.

Listen here or below or wherever you get your podcasts.

