The Washington Wizards are enjoying their long offseason. They will surely do their offseason workouts in the weeks ahead, but it’s always good to take a break.

Kyle Kuzma is known as the Wizards’ fashion guru and the player most likely to be on the tabloids, largely because he played for the Los Angeles Lakers — and he was rumored to be dating model Kendall Jenner a couple years ago. Since then, he is known to be dating Winnie Harlow, another model.

Enough of my TMZ gossip. On to the real news.

This past weekend, Kuzma tweeted a picture with Houston Rockets guard John Wall with the caption, “Dc legend.”

Wall, as you all should know, was the Wizards’ franchise star from 2010-2020 and was one of the NBA’s premier point guards. But he didn’t play a single game last year for the Rockets, not because of his recent recovery from an Achilles injury, but simply because the team didn’t believe that he was a fit for their rebuild.

On top of that Wall is entering the last year of a four-year, $171 million contract that he originally signed with the Wizards, which is a player option worth $47 million. Since no team wanted to trade for Wall last season, he didn’t play a game. And unless there’s a change of heart in Houston, he’s probably not playing a game for the Rockets again.

So that leads me to Kuzma’s statement, calling Wall a “Dc legend” (the case is intentional). Is Kuzma trying to get the Wizards to consider bringing Wall back, whether this upcoming season or for 2023-24 when his contract comes off the books? Let us know in the comments below!