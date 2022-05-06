SB Nation NBA Reacts: Second round playoff survey results and GameThread for May 6

Thank you for your survey responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. To sign up for our national survey, click on the link below. Thes surveys are out each Monday!

So everyone knows, this week’s survey closed last Tuesday and given that today’s Friday, it feels outdated now that the second round is heading into Game 3. But in the interest of transparency, I’m sharing the results anyway.

The Warriors vs. Grizzlies second round series is expected to be the most entertaining

A majority of our respondents believe the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the West will have the most entertaining series in the second round. They will play Game 3 of their series tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV here in the DMV).

86 percent believe the Heat will win their series against the 76ers

The two teams will play at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Miami leads 2-0 in the series, so I agree with the voters here.

Bucks favored to beat the Celtics by a nearly 3-to-1 margin

Game 3 of this series is tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1.

Suns are overwhelming favorites vs. the Mavericks

The Suns lead 2-0 in their series with Game 3 on at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight.

It may be entertaining, but the Warriors are favored (85 percent) to win their series anyway vs. the Grizzlies

Given that the series is tied 1-1, things can still go either way.

Jayson Tatum was the most impressive player of the first round

In the Celtics’ sweep over the Nets, Tatum averaged 29.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while also shooting 45 percent from the field and the three-point line.

Feel free to use this space as your thread to chat about the NBA Playoff games and/or the Washington Mystics’ regular season opener against the Indiana Fever, which is also at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

