Filed under: Non-Wizards GameThreads NBA Playoffs GameThread for May 4 By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv May 4, 2022, 7:29pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NBA Playoffs GameThread for May 4 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images The 76ers play the Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Suns play the Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET. Both games are on TNT. Enjoy your Wednesdays! Loading comments...
Loading comments...