The Washington Mystics are back where they need to be after taking down the Indiana Fever, 87-75, on the road. It was their defense that stood the test of time in the second half that sealed the win for them along with a shooting upward spiral for Ariel Atkins.

Atkins struggled shooting wise scoring only seven points in the first half, but took off in the second half adding 21 points to her 28 point total. She even knocked down four three-pointers including this wide-open one.

On top of Atkins’ season-high 28 points, Elena Delle Donne had 19 points and seven rebounds while Natasha Cloud put up 16 points and was one assist away from a double-double. Elizabeth Williams came through off the bench with her 10-point, 15 rebound double-double and get this…six blocks!

Williams helped the defense soar as she had six of the Mystics nine blocks on the night. Washington also had six steals with majority coming from Cloud and Rui Machida with two apiece.

The Mystics as a team out rebounded Indiana 44-32. Washington did start off shaky in the first half as they were down 46-38, but bounced back out scoring them in the second half 49-29.

For the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell had a team-high 26 points, NaLyssa Smith had 13 points and Victoria Vivians added 11 of her own. Despite the Mystics having 15 turnovers, the Fever had 13 and Washington seemed to capitalize more on those opportunities.

The Mystics head home briefly to host the New York Liberty on Friday June 3. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET airing on Twitter.