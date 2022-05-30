Former Washington Wizards franchise player Gilbert Arenas spoke in a bit more detail about a Dec. 2009 locker room incident that changed the franchise. Last week, Arenas was the “I Am Athlete” podcast, hosted by former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Adam “Pacman” Jones and LeSean “Shady” McCoy. Profanity was edited from the video above so it is not NSFW.

In the video, Arenas spoke in more detail about the incident in 2009 and his relationship with Javaris Crittenton, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for an unrelated manslaughter charge involving the death of a mother. Apparently, Arenas is also still good friends with Crittenton. The two talk on the phone weekly about basketball and are like “teammates” as if time never passed.

Of all of the topics in the podcast, this bit seemed to be the most surprising. After all, Arenas’ and Crittenton’s NBA careers were irrevocably harmed after that incident.

Arenas also spoke at length about his past child custody battles and the late Kobe Bryant