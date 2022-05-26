The Washington Wizards’ 2022 offseason will be dictated on whether guard Bradley Beal signs a contract extension. The question isn’t whether Beal would re-sign with Washington. Rather, it’s whether Beal will sign for the maximum amount of time and money to do so.

And it appears that Beal will take up the Wizards on their best offer. According to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post, Beal is leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards for a five-year contract that may be worth up to nearly $250 million. He is still rehabbing from a wrist injury that he suffered last season and also stated that he hasn’t faced any complications from surgery or his rehab.

It should be no surprise that Beal is looking to get paid the most amount of money possible. The contract will more than secure his financial future for life, and his children’s lives.

That said, a salary of $50 million a year will make things difficult for the Wizards to sign players who want to sign for more than a minimum or mid-level exception (MLE) contract for the foreseeable future. Given that the Wizards didn’t make the playoffs last season and that Beal will be in his mid-30s after a possible five-year contract, it could be viewed as an albatross on the team’s future growth.

Ultimately, I think Beal is signing that five-year deal to secure his financial future. It is always possible that he may want to be traded by the Wizards at some point after this summer. If so, Washington should be able to get multiple players in exchange, sort of like how the 2021 trade of Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell happened.

Wallace’s feature on Beal also focused on his philanthropic efforts in the D.C. community, where he sponsored the refurbishments of basketball courts at Banneker Community Center in Columbia Heights. with the Hoop For All Foundation. He will be at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 18 to celebrate the reopening of the courts.