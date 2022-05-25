The 56th pick in the NBA Draft rarely turns into a valuable starter. A second-round pick rarely turns into anything for the Wizards. But there are a few point guards who will potentially be available at that point in the draft, or even undrafted, that could help fill out the Wizards’ point guard rotation.

As we discussed in this week’s mock draft, the point guard options are relatively uninspiring in the lottery range and the Wizards should be trying to add as much talent with the 10th pick as possible, regardless of position. But with Raul Neto likely gone, Tomas Satoransky rumored to be considering a return to Europe, and the uncertain status of Ish Smith’s guarantee for next season, the Wizards will need capable bodies to come off their bench.

As I’ve referenced in previous draft posts, there’s a really good consensus mock draft on Rookie Scale that provides a good idea of where reputable outlets project a player may go. I will include their consensus position as-of May 24th to give an idea of their likely range. Some of the guys I’ve listed show up in the sixties and beyond but the difference between someone in the fifties to eighties is usually pretty minimal on most draft boards.

Below is a list of players I think could actually contribute to this team next year, at least in some capacity. For what it’s worth, Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard would have made this list because he’s good and Tommy Sheppard has shown a penchant for liking Gonzaga players but after a strong combine showing it seems unlikely he’s available in their range anymore. He still appears at 52 on the consensus mock for now but there’s been a lot of buzz about him having moved into late first-round range.

Iverson Molinar, 6-3.25, Mississippi State, 22.6 years (age as of draft night)

Consensus position: 68

Statistics: 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 turnovers, 1.2 steals, 25.2% 3P (43.6% the year before), 86.8% FT

Case for: great driver and slasher, gets to the basket, draws fouls, 6-8 wingspan and doesn’t foul a lot defensively, could fill the “microwave scorer / pesky on-ball defender” role that Neto used to fill before he turned back into a pumpkin this past season

Case against: older by draft standards, a bit turnover prone, better at creating for himself than others, is he actually a 25% three-point shooter or closer to the shooter he was his first two seasons?

Jamaree Bouyea, 6-1.75, San Francisco, 23 years

Consensus position: 84

Statistics: 17.3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.3 turnovers, 1.8 steals, 36.7% 3P, 75.5% FT

Case for: 6-7 wingspan, really good athlete (top max vertical and standing vertical at G League Elite Camp), plays with swagger and an edge, was a late-bloomer so might still have room to develop, displayed incredible shot-making during a 36-point outburst in the NCAA tournament, had some really good games vs better teams (i.e.: 25p 8r against Gonzaga on 1/20/22), really helped turn around a bad college program and showed steady development throughout

Case against: old by draft standards, short by NBA standards, struggled in a few games against good opponents (i.e.: 5p 5r against Gonzaga on 3/7/2022)

Jordan Hall, 6-8.5, Saint Joseph’s, 20.43 years

Consensus position: 67

Statistics: 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.5 turnovers, 1.2 steals, 36.2% 3P, 73.7% FT

Case for: he’s a 6-8+ point guard which would be refreshing for a team inclined to bring in smaller guards, uses his size to survey the floor, has a pretty tight handle despite his size, respectable perimeter shooter, good passer, averaged almost 6 assists with below-average college teammates, grab-and-go ability to start fast-break, would benefit from more space in the NBA

Case against: only 6-9 wingspan, marginal athlete, shot below 40% from the field, forces things at times, high turnovers (partly due to quality of teammate but still), doesn’t get to the free-throw line or the rim as much as you’d like from someone his size

Scotty Pippen Jr., 6-1.5, Vanderbilt, 21.6 years

Consensus position: 83

Statistics: 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.4 turnovers, 1.9 steals, 32.5% 3P (36% the previous 2 seasons), 74.9% FT (85% the previous season)

Case for: 6-5.75 wingspan, did well in athletic testing at combine, microwave scorer, show-cased really good playmaking during the combine scrimmages, was also a pest on defense at the combine (drew several Jose Alvarado comparisons from scouts), played like a mini-Kyrie Irving in college, gets to the free-throw line at a high rate, crafty, basketball pedigree (I’ve heard his dad was pretty good)

Case against: size, turnover prone, didn’t shoot very well this season, inconsistent defender (could partly be due to high offensive work load)

Ryan Rollins, 6-3.25, Toledo, 20 years

Consensus position: 46

Statistics: 18.9 points, 6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 turnovers, 1.7 steals, 31.1% 3P, 80.2% FT

Case for: he’s “a bucket” as they say, really good off the dribble, shifty ball-handler, shows some major flashes as a playmaker, really good midrange game already, shows good touch and good free throws which is a good indicator of future three-point shooting, tested pretty well athletically at the combine, 6-9.75 wingspan, he had a monster block during the combine scrimmages, college defense was hit-or-miss but he definitely showed flashes on that end and has tools to be good

Case against: more of a combo right now, undersized as a two-guard, three-point shooting numbers this season weren’t ideal

Marcus Sasser, 6-2.75, Houston, 21.8 years

Consensus position: 72

Statistics: 17.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 turnovers, 2.2 steals, 43.7% 3P on 8.6 attempts (33.5% previous season), 74.4% FT (85.2% previous season)

Case for: three-point sniper, 6-7 wingspan, looked considerably better than his peers at the G League Elite Camp, instant-offense, fiery, learned from Kelvin Sampson who is a great defensive coach

Case against: more of a shorter two-guard, doesn’t get to the line much, wasn’t as impactful a defender as you would like, coming off an injury-shortened season where he only played 12 games (broken foot)