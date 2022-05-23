Filed under: Non-Wizards GameThreads NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Open Thread By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv May 23, 2022, 8:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics is tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. Watch it on ABC, or WJLA-TV here in the D.C. area. The Heat lead this series, 2-1. Enjoy the game! Loading comments...
